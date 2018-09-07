Apple Music adds global and regional top 100 charts

Apple Music, which features exclusive documentaries, curated playlists and shows, continues to grow in popularity. In July, the service reportedly overtook Spotify in US subscribers and Apple keeps adding useful features that will likely only help that growth. Earlier this year, Apple took its music business to the next level, announcing its own music publishing division.

The new charts are housed under the "Browse" tab in Apple Music. They're updated daily at 12AM Pacific.

Image: Apple via Rolling Stone