Image credit: VCG via Getty Images
China's richest man Jack Ma will retire on Monday

Ma co-founded e-commerce giant Alibaba in 1999.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
46m ago in Business
Alibaba Group Chairman Jack Ma attends 2018 Alibaba Xin Philanthropy Conference on September 5, 2018 in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province of China. VCG via Getty Images

In an interview with the New York Times Jack Ma revealed his plan to step down as executive chairman of Alibaba -- often referred to as China's Amazon -- on Monday. He co-founded the Chinese internet retailer in 1999 and built it into an empire currently worth $420 billion and making the former English teacher China's richest man worth about $40 billion. According to the paper current CEO Daniel Zhang is a "candidate" to replace Ma, who plans to pursue philanthropy in education. Monday is his 54th birthday, and the Chinese holiday Teacher's Day, making the announcement particularly timely.

