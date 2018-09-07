Twitter and Periscope now offer audio-only live broadcasts

There's no word yet on Android support, although it may just be a matter of time when features almost always reach Google's platform.

While Twitter frames this as a privacy option, it could open Twitter and Periscope to broadcasts that weren't realistic before. You could tune into radio shows or podcasts, or listen to explainers that would otherwise require a tweetstorm. This could also be crucial for on-the-scene reporting where you either want to remain inconspicuous or have to make do with a limited internet connection. And Twitter likely knows this. You might hang around Twitter more often if you know that you can tune into a radio station or follow a breaking story from a social app you're already using.