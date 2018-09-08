Two of Samsung's livelier mid-range devices reach the US

The so-so 1.6GHz Exynos 7884 chip, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of expandable storage and Android 8.0 Oreo won't blow you away (seriously, Samsung, new devices should be running at least 8.1 by now). However, you do get a tall 5.6-inch 1,480 x 720 display and a hefty 3,000mAh battery that could last all day with this kind of hardware. And the cameras are unusually potent for this class. You're looking at a 16-megapixel rear shooter with a bright f/1.7 aperture, while the 16MP front cam's f/1.9 aperture promises solid selfies.

As for the Galaxy Tab A (below)? The 10.5-inch slate is using a modest 1.8GHz Snapdragon 450 chip, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. This might not replace a laptop. However, its 1,920 x 1,200 display and 7,300mAh battery could make it a competent choice for a portable Netflix viewer.

Both devices launch stateside through Samsung on September 14th at fairly alluring prices -- you're looking at $360 for an unlocked Galaxy A6 (it'll reach carriers later), and $330 for the Galaxy Tab A. While they might not be immediate attention-getters, they could serve as a much-needed middle ground between pokey entry-level gear and the top-flight hardware that's frequently overkill for everyday users.