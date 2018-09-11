Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Bloomberg via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Apple's iPhone event will be livestreamed on Twitter, too

Whoah.
Timothy J. Seppala, @timseppala
6m ago in Internet
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Bloomberg via Getty Images

Don't feel like dusting off Safari or Edge tomorrow to watch Apple's next iPhone reveal? Well, for the first time ever, the event will be live-streamed on Twitter. The news first appeared as a sponsored Tweet from the hardware juggernaut yesterday, and TechCrunch confirmed it with the company. Tap the heart button on the tweet embedded below, and Apple promises you'll get updates as they happen.

Of course, we'll be on the ground liveblogging from Cupertino tomorrow if you don't want to get caught watching the stream at your desk. The show starts at 1PM ET, but if you can't make it to Twitter right when it begins, all you'll probably miss are a few groan-worthy, highly-produced dad jokes.

Follow all the latest news from Apple's 2018 iPhone event here!

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr