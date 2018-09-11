AT&T's LTE-M device can help doctors perfect prosthetic limbs

According to Hanger Clinic Vice President Aaron Flores, not all amputees can communicate their concerns or discomforts properly. Most of them used to have all four limbs, after all, and using a prosthesis is an entirely new, unfamiliar experience. By keeping an eye on usage information, such as speed of motion, impact force, direction and rotation, the device can give providers "a window into patients' daily experiences and equip [them] with a level of connectivity [they've] never had before, and in turn, provide even better patient care."

While the device uploads data straight to the cloud, patients will be able to see some of it, such as their daily number of steps, through its accompanying iOS app. It's still a prototype at this point in time, though, and only for prosthetic legs. The partners are currently testing it with five existing patients, with the intention of taking its best features and components to create a fully functional version of the device for its next iteration.