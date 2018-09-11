Sonos IFTTT recipes let your smart home control your music

Sonos functions that work with IFTTT include basic playback control, pause/resume/next/previous and mute/volume controls. you can also play set songs, playlists and albums. To create IFTTT applets that send commands to Sonos, you'll use the "then that" command control, aka the "action."

Sonos has promised many more features to come, most notably Google Assistant integration. Right now, IFTTT is in beta, and Sonos said it will add more functions before the full release. Since it only works with actions, you apparently can't use Sonos to trigger your alarm or other smart home devices. The company has a pre-built list of actions you can try out here.