Apple's new iPhones won't include headphone adapters

Apple really doesn't want you to use wired headphones. Not only has it discontinued all iPhones with a headphone jack (the 6 and 6s were the last ones), it now won't even bundle in a lightning-to-3.5mm adapter like it did last year. That means you'll have to either use a pair of Bluetooth headphones for your music or use a pair of lightning-connector earbuds. To those who do want to use their existing wired headphones, you'll have to cough up $9 for that headphone dongle, which you can still buy separately. I guess that's the cost of courage.

Follow all the latest news from Apple's 2018 iPhone event here!