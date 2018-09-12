Apple's luxurious Watch Edition is no more

We've asked Apple if it can comment on the reasons behind the departure. However, it might be a simple matter of perceived value for the price. While it wasn't surprising that Apple dropped solid gold models after the first generation (few people could justify buying a $10,000 watch that would be obsolete in two years), the ceramic Series 2 and Series 3 variants were also tough sells. They actually looked less ostentatious than the steel versions, and you were still paying well over $1,000 for a device that didn't accomplish much more than an aluminum model. Simply put, Apple looks like it's focusing on the watches that are most likely to sell.

Nonetheless, there will be some who'll miss the Edition. Watch aficionados often prize ceramic because it's both lighter than steel and considerably more scratch-resistant (albeit more prone to breaking after a violent impact). This was the model you got if you wanted a watch whose looks held up long after you took it out of the box. You could get the black stainless steel model for a mix of luxury and resilience, but it's just not the same. The Apple Watch still caters to horological enthusiasts -- it's just not serving the kinds of enthusiasts willing to spend large sums on materials that few people might notice.

