Apple website leak reveals iPhone XS, XS Max and Xr models

Unfortunately for Apple, it will take a little more wind out of its sails. Leaks in the last few weeks have included images of two differently-sized iPhones over at 9to5Mac, while an all-screen updated Apple Watch is also expected to make its debut at today's big iPhone event.

This data also adds more credence to the idea of three new smartphones this time around. Will the iPhone Xr be the cheaper LCD-screened model? The new premium? A new small phone? Given that the iPhone Xr is apparently linked to AppleCare details for the iPhone 8 and older models, it's likely to be the cheaper option. There were also no case options for the iPhone Xr. Allthings also spotted XML references to 40mm and 44mm sizes for the incoming Apple watch, too. We're still waiting to see exactly what Apple will pack into these new devices, even if we know what they're all called.

Update 9/12/18 7:50PM ET: According to another sitemap file spotted by Allthings.now, the iPhone Xr will be available in black, white, red, yellow, coral and blue, whereas the XS series will feature a new gold option.

