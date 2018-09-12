Dyson's second robot vacuum isn't afraid of the dark

Another major feature on this new robot vacuum is its LED ring around the top camera. Where the 360 Eye is known to struggle in the dark, the 360 Heurist will happily zip around in the same condition by automatically lighting up its eight LEDs to boost its vision. In an earlier preview event, our Shanghai colleague saw the new machine beating its predecessor in a head-to-head comparison in a dark room, so it'll be interesting to see how well it fares in the real world.

Likewise, while the 360 Heurist offers three suction power settings to help almost doubling the standard 40-minute runtime, I'm inclined to believe that a few minutes will still be deducted in real life.

Still, the 360 Heurist will likely do a cleaner job than the first model, as it claims to have 20-percent more suction power despite using the same 78,000 rpm Dyson V2 digital motor. It also benefits from a higher stiff nylon bristle count -- a jump from the original 5,468 to 6,947 -- on the faster brush bar for digging into carpets.

Like before, this robot can be monitored from its companion app, and by way of Amazon Alexa (or, in China's case, Tmall's Genie assistant), you'll also be able to control it via voice commands. There's no plan to add Apple HomeKit support for now, but that shouldn't be a problem for most people.

There's no word on prices nor dates for other regions just yet, but the 360 Heurist will be hitting China come November for 5,490 yuan (about $800). That's a whole 1,000 yuan (about $146) less than the 360 Eye when it first entered China in May last year, which is somewhat indicative of Dyson's robotic ambition while facing the likes of Neato and iRobot.