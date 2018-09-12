Google is discontinuing Inbox

You probably won't have too much trouble weaning yourself off Inbox if you're a loyal user. Inbox-first features like Smart Reply, Smart Compose and Follow-ups are already present in Gmail. Outside of a brief retraining period, you might not lose any major functionality. For that matter, the interface has become somewhat Inbox-like since the redesign, with larger buttons and an overall friendlier look.

If there's a reservation, it's that this won't please people who liked Inbox as a dedicated place to try features that weren't present in Gmail. The main client will still have an option to try experiments, but that won't necessarily feel the same. Still, it's not the end to what Inbox represented -- especially not if Google is more adventurous with Gmail as a result.