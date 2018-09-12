Show More Results

The iPhone Xs Max vs. the competition: A huge step up in size

Kris Naudus
Farewell 'Plus' and hello 'Max' as the name for Apple's larger handsets, with today's reveal showcasing a massive 6.5-inch screen size on the iPhone Xs Max. But how does it compare to the current crop of flagship phones, to which screen sizes bigger than six inches are old hat? We've taken the Xs Max and lined it up against two of Samsung's Galaxy siblings as well as the budget-friendly OnePlus 6. (We'll have to wait a few weeks to see how it stacks up against the Pixel 3 XL.) Of course, specs aren't everything. For a full accounting of how the iPhone XS Max shakes out, check out today's hands-on with the new device, and keep an eye out for our full review in the next few weeks.

iPhone Xs Max Galaxy Note 9 Galaxy S9+ OnePlus 6
Pricing $1,099 / $1,249 / $1,449 (off contract) $1,000 / $1,250 (off contract) $840 (off contract) $529 / $579 / $629 (off contract)
Dimensions 157.5 x 77.4 x 7.7mm (6.2 x 3.05 x 0.30 inches) 161.9 x 76.4 x 8.8mm (6.37 x 3.01 x 0.35 inches) 158.1 x 73.8 x 8.5mm (6.22 x 2.91 x 0.33 inches) 155.7 x 75.4 x 7.75mm (6.13 x 2.97 x 0.31 inches)
Weight 208g (7.34 ounces) 201g (7.09 ounces) 189g (6.67 ounces) 177g (6.2 ounces)
Screen size 6.5 inches (165.1mm) 6.4 inches (162.56mm) 6.2 inches (157.48mm) 6.28 inches (159.5mm)
Screen resolution 2,688 x 1,242 (458ppi) 2,960 x 1,440 (516ppi) 2,960 x 1,440 (529ppi) 2,280 x 1,080 (402ppi)
Screen type Super Retina OLED Quad HD+ Super AMOLED Quad HD+ Super AMOLED Optic AMOLED
Battery Size not available (up to 25 hours talk time, 13 hours internet) 4,000mAh 3,500mAh 3,300mAh
Internal storage 64 / 256 / 512GB 128 / 512GB 64GB 64 / 128 / 256GB
External storage None microSD microSD None
Rear camera Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.8, 1.4μm pixel size
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4		 Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, dual aperture f/1.5 and f/2.4
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4		 Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, dual aperture f/1.5 and f/2.4
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4		 Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 16MP, f/1.7
Telephoto, 20MP, f/1.7
Front-facing cam 7MP, f/2.2 8MP, f/1.7 8MP, f/1.7 16MP, f/2.0
Video capture 4K at 60fps 4K at 60fps 4K at 60fps 4K at 60fps
NFC Yes Yes Yes Yes
Bluetooth v5.0 v5.0 v5.0 v5.0
SoC Apple A12 Bionic Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
CPU 64-bit hexa-core 2.8GHz octa-core 2.8GHz octa-core 2.8GHz octa-core
GPU Unknown quad-core Adreno 630 Adreno 630 Adreno 630
RAM Not available 6 / 8GB 6GB 6 / 8GB
WiFi Dual band, 802.11ac Dual band, 802.11ac Dual band, 802.11ac Dual band, 802.11ac
Operating system iOS 12 Android 8.0 Android 8.0 Android 8.1
Other features IP68 certified, Qi wireless charging Fingerprint sensor, IP68 certified,
USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, WPC/PMA wireless charging		 Fingerprint sensor, IP68 certified,
USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, WPC/PMA wireless charging		 Fingerprint sensor, water resistant, USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual SIM

