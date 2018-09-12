Windows 10 test 'warns' users against installing Chrome or Firefox

This isn't the first time Microsoft has promoted Edge despite users' preferences. It briefly tried forcing Windows Mail to open links in Edge, and sent push notifications to Chrome users to encourage switching. However, this move would be particularly direct -- and it might risk a backlash from users who were clearly set on installing a rival browser.

We've asked Microsoft for comment, and it's important to stress that the feature isn't guaranteed to make the cut for the finished version, which is expected to launch as Windows 10's official October update. If it does, however, we can't see antitrust regulators jumping for joy. The European Union has frequently been on Microsoft's case for using its PC operating system monopoly to discourage the use of competing browsers, and it appears that the company is trying that once again.