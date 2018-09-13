An ‘Alan Wake’ TV series is in the works

Alan Wake's creator Sam Lake has signed on as executive producer of the adaptation, while Peter Calloway, executive producer of the semi-superhero Legion and writer on the very superhero Cloak and Dagger shows, will serve as showrunner and writer. Calloway will start shopping a show pitch around in October, according to Variety, so don't expect it to come out any time soon if it is picked up. But given studio Remedy Entertainment's direction away from the series and toward new IPs like Control, the potential TV show might be the next time you'll be able to delve into the Alan Wake universe.

We're really excited to work with Contradiction Films and have @PeteCalloway on board for developing the Alan Wake TV series. It's early days yet, but... Sam's already brainstorming. https://t.co/ttxnn4q8ns pic.twitter.com/6EdFpMIcgE — Remedy Entertainment (@remedygames) September 12, 2018