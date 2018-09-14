Razer is expected to unveil its second phone on October 10th

Razer sent out invitations today for an October 10th event where it's expected to unveil its Razer Phone 2. The invite doesn't say as much, but the company noted in a financial report last month that it was working on a follow up to its Razer Phone and some reported images of the new phone leaked earlier this week. If it is launching its latest gaming-geared smartphone, it's doing so just one day after Google reveals its newest Pixel phones and a day before Samsung's upcoming Galaxy event. That's a lot of phones in one week. But don't forget, there's also a Microsoft Surface event, a Huawei launch and likely a OnePlus debut in October as well. Hope you're ready for a lot of new gadgets.