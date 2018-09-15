Facebook is hiring a human rights policy director

The future director would be particularly well-experienced. They'd need at least 12 years of experience with public policy and human rights (including in developing countries), and would require some background in technology.

Facebook's recruiting effort isn't surprising. Six organizations blasted the social site for taking over a year to respond to misinformation that helped fuel the genocide of Rohingya in Myanmar -- the company doesn't want to be put in that position again. It's simultaneously an acknowledgment that Facebook's efforts to curb fake news and propaganda won't just affect election results. In some cases, they could save lives and protect basic human dignity.