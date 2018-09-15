Virgin to use eco-friendly jet fuel on commercial flight this October

As before, LanzaTech's particular approach to jet fuel helps the planet both through its composition and how it's obtained. The company captures waste gas from steel mills and converts it into an ethanol that puts up to 65 percent less carbon into the atmosphere. It's not only reducing the immediate impact of the fuel, it's cutting pollution at the mills.

You'll have to be patient if you want to see airlines adopting this on a wide basis. While the fuel should be "competitive" with conventional options, there's still some work to be done before it's useful for airlines around the globe -- and even then, it's only estimated to produce "nearly one fifth" of aviation fuel used in a given year. Nonetheless, it could be important for reducing the impact of airliners until electric aircraft are good enough to start replacing existing fleets.