IKEA promises zero-emissions delivery in five cities by 2020

The Swedish retailer hopes that 25 percent of its overall deliveries will rely on emissions-free vehicles that same year, and wants completely clean deliveries by 2025.

IKEA is no stranger to green initiatives. It ditched non-LED lighting years ago, for instance. Such a rapid shift to zero-emissions delivery is uncommon, though, and reflects the brand's determination to expand in a "sustainable way," as company chief Jesper Brodin put it. Of course, it also helps polish the company's public image -- it looks good to deliver plywood bookshelves without hurting the planet any more than necessary.