Tesla will perform most collision repairs 'in-house'

As mainstream as Tesla has become, its repair process is still far more drawn out than what you'd expect from a conventional. It's not unheard-of for owners to wait weeks or even months for a working vehicle after a crash. That's about to change, according to Elon Musk. Tesla now plans to conduct most collision-related repairs "in-house" instead of farming them out to third parties, which often have to order parts and often aren't very familiar with Tesla's lineup. There are already some repairs that finish within 24 hours, Musk added, with plans for same-day and even one-hour repairs.
Don't expect to see a huge improvement in the immediate future. Musk noted that Tesla is still caught up in weeks of "insane car delivery logistics" as it rushes to sell as many EVs as possible. The company will shift its priority to service and parts once things cool down, he said.
Tesla has been placing some added priority on support by launching more service centers. This may be more important in the long run, though. Now that Tesla is producing large volumes of cars, it has to focus more on keeping existing customers, not just attracting new ones. That means pleasing owners worried they might have to go without their EVs for extended periods.
Tesla is bringing most collision repairs in-house, as outside firms take weeks to months for repairs, driving Tesla owners (and us) crazy— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 16, 2018