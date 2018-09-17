Show More Results

NVIDIA's new flagship video card is delayed by a week

The GeForce RTX 2080 Ti will now be available on September 27th.
Swapna Krishna, @skrishna
2h ago in Personal Computing
Many people have been waiting in eager anticipation for NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, the video card that promises to be the fastest GeForce card ever. Now, it appears that those clamoring to buy it will have to wait a little longer.

NVIDIA announced on its forums that the general availability date of the video card will be delayed by one week, to September 27th. Pre-orders are expected to arrive between September 20th and 27th. There is no change to availability for the GeForce RTX 2080. The change in dates was first spotted by Tech Report.

These new video cards are part of NVIDIA's Turing hardware line, which support advanced ray tracing features that simulate how light appears in the real world around us. This makes for incredibly realistic graphics. The 2080 Ti features 8GB of memory, with 14Gbps speeds, a 256-bit memory interface and 2944 CUDA cores. It's never fun when hardware is delayed, but those kinds of specs are worth waiting an extra week for.

