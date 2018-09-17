Twitter will revive the purely chronological timeline

Ever since Twitter started mucking with the timeline to insert tweets people "might have missed" or things supposedly "liked" by people they follow, some have complained they miss things. Now, Twitter has announced that in the coming weeks it will start testing a "way to switch between a timeline of Tweets that are most relevant for you and a timeline of the latest Tweets."

A change that's in place now, is Twitter's "Show the best Tweets first" setting. Starting today, if a user has it turned off it will also eliminate the "In case you missed it" roundups and suggested tweets from people you don't follow. It sounds like exactly the change people have been looking for, and even pursued by setting up filters on their own like the one found at RealTwitter.com. Now, if Instagram could just get the same memo...