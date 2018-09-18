Baby tooth stem cells could regrow kids' dental tissue

The stem cell-based treatment produced all the necessary ingredients for tissue, and there weren't any worries about immune system rejection. Patients who went through conventional treatment (which only encourages root development with the tissue that's left) didn't regain any feeling.

It could still take a while before your little ones can rest easier. The trial took place in China, and the researchers are still in the planning stages for FDA-approved trials in the US. And to no one's surprise, this method doesn't work for adults. You'd need donated stem cells, and the tests for that are only beginning.

Even so, the potential is huge for any kid who has ever tumbled face-first. There are uses beyond reviving dead teeth,too. The technique could be used to treat systemic diseases like lupus, so it could improve health across the board.