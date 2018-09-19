Google gives its Slack rival the ability to snooze notifications

You can now stop Hangouts Chat notifications from breaking your concentration when you're in the zone... or taking a short nap after a stressful task. Google has updated its Slack rival with the ability to block notifications for a set amount of time -- just click on your status button and choose from the snooze notification options in the drop-down menu. You can choose to block alerts for as short as 30 minutes to as long as 8 hours, but you have to do so manually each time and can't set a schedule for it.
According to 9to5google, your colleagues will know if you've only blocked alerts by looking at the status indicator. A purple crescent moon means you're online but have snoozed notifications, and opening the private chat window will show until what time you can't be disturbed. It works pretty much like its Slack counterpart, so we doubt anybody would have a tough time figuring it out.