Netflix comes to Sky Q boxes in November

Existing Sky Q customers get two choices, the first of which is to sign up for the Ultimate On Demand pack as a bolt-on to your existing subscription. For £10 extra a month, users can get Netflix's standard plan, offering two streams of HD content.

Sky Q Premium users, meanwhile, will get the Netflix UHD package, offering 4K video where available and up to four simultaneous streams. The Ultimate On Demand plan is on a 31-day rolling contract, and will also include access to Sky's own Box Sets offering, worth £5 a month on its own.

If you already subscribe to both Netflix and Sky Q, then you have to weigh up if you'd rather just input your Netflix login into the app. That, Sky tells us, will work, but you'll lose the benefits of deeper integration into the Sky Q package, including universal search and curated discovery on the homepage (pictured).