Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Sky
save
Save
share

Netflix comes to Sky Q boxes in November

£10 a month on a 31-day rolling contract, plus curation and universal search.
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
49m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Sky

Earlier this year, Sky announced that it would allow its customers to access Netflix through its set-top boxes. Now the company has revealed that the streaming giant will hit Sky Q boxes in November, and how exactly the whole thing will work.

Existing Sky Q customers get two choices, the first of which is to sign up for the Ultimate On Demand pack as a bolt-on to your existing subscription. For £10 extra a month, users can get Netflix's standard plan, offering two streams of HD content.

Sky Q Premium users, meanwhile, will get the Netflix UHD package, offering 4K video where available and up to four simultaneous streams. The Ultimate On Demand plan is on a 31-day rolling contract, and will also include access to Sky's own Box Sets offering, worth £5 a month on its own.

If you already subscribe to both Netflix and Sky Q, then you have to weigh up if you'd rather just input your Netflix login into the app. That, Sky tells us, will work, but you'll lose the benefits of deeper integration into the Sky Q package, including universal search and curated discovery on the homepage (pictured).

Source: Sky
In this article: av, gear, Netflix, Sky, SkyQ, UK, VOD
By Daniel Cooper @danielwcooper

After training to be an intellectual property lawyer, Dan abandoned a promising career in financial services to sit at home and play with gadgets. He lives in Norwich, U.K., with his wife, his books and far too many opinions on British TV comedy. One day, if he's very, very lucky, he'll live out his dream to become the executive producer of Doctor Who before retiring to Radio 4.

Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Comments
Sign In

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr