PlayStation Classic jumps on the retro trend December 3rd for $100

Naturally it doesn't load any real discs and it doesn't sound like it will be able to install new games after purchase, but the button and logo layout matches the original console. Pressing "Open" changes the virtual disc so you can swap games, while "Reset" suspends games. The Sony website hasn't listed all of the games that are included, but Final Fantasy VII, Tekken 3, Ridge Racer Type 4, Jumping Flash and Wild Arms are all confirmed.

There will be pre-orders, but we haven't seen any retailers stocking it yet.

Developing...