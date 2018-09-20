Fire TV Recast offers both DVR and streaming on the go

Today, at a hardware event that took place in Seattle, Amazon announced its first DVR called the Fire TV Recast. You can pre-order today starting at $230 for two tuners (recording two shows at once) and 500 GB storage space for up to 75 hours of HD programming. A Fire TV Recast with four tuners (that can record four shows at once) and 1 TB is available for 150 hours of HD programming as well for $280. These will ship in time for the holidays.
The Fire TV Recast can be placed anywhere in your home and connected to an antenna, which means the only channels available will be what you can access with an over-the-air antenna (ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, PBS and the CW). It will then beam your recorded shows or live TV anywhere through your home to an Echo Show, Fire tablet, mobile device or a Fire TV. The app will even help you find the strongest signal.
You can also use Alexa with Fire TV Recast. The smart assistant can search for shows, browse the recordings you have on the DVR, change TV channels, control payback and manage and schedule recordings. There are no monthly fees, but only one Fire TV Recast can be registered per Amazon account.
