The new Ring Stick Up Cam works with Ring Alarm security system

Amazon is rolling out a bunch of new gadgets today, a few of which are focused on home security. Among those is a new Ring Stick Up Cam, which will come in both wired and battery-powered versions. It can be used indoors or outside, comes in black and white and will be able to work alongside the Ring Alarm security system when used indoors.

These are the first cameras from Ring that are meant for indoor and outdoor use and they'll feature motion detection, 1080p HD resolution, night vision, two-way talk, a siren and a wide viewing angle. Users will be able to program them to start recording once Ring Alarm is triggered.