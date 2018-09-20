Apple Music on Android Auto is available to everyone

Just like that beta version, the final update for Android devices also includes a handful of features first announced for iOS, including the ability to search for songs using their lyrics. The service's upgraded artist pages and Friends Mix, a playlist of songs your friends are listening to that Apple Music believes you'd love, also come bundled with the latest update. You can now get the upgraded software from Google Play -- just take note that you might have to update your Android Auto software, as well, so you can access Apple's service on the platform.