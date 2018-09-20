Instagram may tidy up captions by hiding hashtags

Instagram is testing the ability to add hashtags to posts without including it in the post caption pic.twitter.com/OhQn0xcCuw — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) September 20, 2018

Wong also found that Instagram is testing a geofencing option, allowing users to choose the regions where they want their post or story to be available. This option could be particularly useful for brands while the hashtag feature would likely be welcomed by anybody irritated by seeing dozens of hashtags in an Instagram caption. However, it's always useful to keep in mind that these features are being tested and there's no guarantee they'll be implemented in the form they're in now or even at all.