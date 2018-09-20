Tesla Model 3 receives a perfect safety rating from NHTSA

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has given the Tesla Model 3 five-star ratings in every single category. That includes the overall front, overall side, side barrier, side pole and rollover categories. The vehicle follows in the footsteps of Tesla's Model S and Model X, both of which received five-star ratings in the past as well.
The Model 3 did receive some criticism earlier this year when Consumer Reports chose not to recommend the vehicle due to multiple factors that included a long 60-to-0MPH braking distance. Tesla initially took issue with the group's claim, saying the car consistently demonstrated a 133-foot braking distance. But it later promised a firmware revision to address the problem, and when Consumer Reports retested the car, it chose to issue a recommendation.
You can check out the NHTSA's review here.