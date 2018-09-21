Bing implements Google's fast-loading AMP tech

If you're in the US and use Bing as your search engine on mobile, you might start coming across AMP's lightning bolt in the results page. While Microsoft already uses AMP in some of its apps, including Bing, it's only now that the search engine has started implementing Google's open-source technology for its search results within a browser. You can think of AMP as the solution Google conjured up to make web pages load faster on mobile, and it works with Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Safari, Opera and UC Browser.