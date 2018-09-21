'Fortnite' will add more audio cues to help you hunt rivals

Epic also acknowledged that the audio system itself doesn't always help you out. Some sounds either don't play or are "lost in the mix," the company said. It wants to pinpoint those moments and fix them so that you're never caught off-guard.

There's no guarantee that you'll see all these changes during Season 6, or at least not at launch. To call them welcome would be an understatement, mind you. I've had quite a few few games where paying close attention to sound helped me stay alive, and that audio assist could prove particularly vital for Fortnite's growing esports scene.