SpaceX gives us a glimpse of its Mars base vision

Mars Base Alpha pic.twitter.com/O1llQp8rFY — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 21, 2018

SpaceX also intends to use the BFR to build a base on the moon and for return trips to and from our planet's loyal companion. The company showed off its Moon Base Alpha and Mars City concepts on Instagram back in 2017. Both posts had been removed, but the moon base image showed a different BFR design than the one in the Mars base photo, since SpaceX updated the rocket's looks and components this year to add bigger fins.

We have a long wait ahead to see if the actual bases turn out anything like their concepts. Musk said it'll probably take the company until 2028 to build a base, but take note that the CEO's timelines tend to be optimistic.