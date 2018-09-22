3D gun distributor Cody Wilson deported to the US

Wilson had flown to Taiwan shortly after police issued the warrant on September 19th, although it's not certain if he was traveling to avoid the warrant or for business. Taiwan doesn't have an extradition treaty in place with the US.

The arrest and deportation come soon after Wilson vowed to defy a ruling banning him from publishing 3D-printed gun designs online, arguing that there was nothing in the terms preventing him from privately sending files to customers. While the sex charges aren't related to this case, they could cut Wilson's gun distribution plans short.