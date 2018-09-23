The early 'Phoenix Wright' games are heading to PC and more consoles

Those three games were originally released for the Game Boy Advance in Japan in the early 2000s and for the Nintendo DS in the West. After an HD makeover, Capcom also brought them to the 3DS as a digital download and to iOS devices. It sounds like the games are getting even better HD visuals for the PC and the other consoles, which is a necessary upgrade, since people will now be playing them on a bigger screen. Unfortunately, Capcom didn't announce a more specific release date and pricing for the trilogy, but we'll most likely hear more details in the coming months.