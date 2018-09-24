Netflix's Halloween lineup includes 'The Shining'

Plenty of the original additions are intriguing, however. It starts with Creeped Out (October 4th), a kid-oriented anthology show of freaky stories. You'll also find the horrific poetic justice of Malevolent (October 5th). October 12th will be particularly busy with the additions of the cult-themed Apostle, the novel adaptation The Haunting of Hill House and the decidedly lighter cooking- and decor-based fare of The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell. There's even a dash of pseudo-realism with Haunted (October 19th), a collection of first-person accounts from people who claim to have seen supernatural events.

The big-name originals arrive on October 26th. The Riverdale-based series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will finally make its debut, and Castlevania's long-expected second season arrives at the same time. It's a bit unfortunate that Netflix is stringing the releases out, but look at it this way: there's enough here that you won't be hurting for scary new material to watch.