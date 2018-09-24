Show More Results

Image credit: YubiKey
YubiKey 5’s FIDO2 support will help you ditch passwords entirely

The new line supports USB-A, USB-C and NFC.
Swapna Krishna, @skrishna
2h ago in Security
If you're looking to ditch passwords altogether, then Yubico has some good news for you. The company touts its new YubiKey 5 series as the first to support FIDO2, a standard that allows you to lose passwords entirely. It's been recently supported by Chrome, Firefox and Microsoft Edge.

The YuiKey 5 series now supports FIDO2, FIDO U2F, smart card (PIV), Yubico OTP, OpenPGP, OATH-TOTP, OATH-HOTP and Challenge-Response on a single device. There are four different devices that are part of the line: the YubiKey 5 NFC has a USB-A connection and NFC for mobile. The YubiKey 5 Nano features a low profile USB-A design and stays securely inside your port, while the YubiKey 5C and YubiKey 5C Nano feature a USB-C port.

Previously, the only key with FIDO2 onboard was one that didn't support many other standards. If you're planning on fully ditching passwords in favor of a hardware option, you need a key that works with multiple standards and all of your devices. Now YubiKey can offer that, as well as some assurance that these will be future proof.

