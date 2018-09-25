Fujifilm shows off an insane 100-megapixel medium format camera

The GFX 50R isn't the only new camera Fujifilm is unveiling at Photokina 2018. As rumored, the company has also introduced the GFX 100, a ridiculous 100-megapixel medium format mirrorless shooter. Fujifilm says that its GFX 100 will be the world's first medium format and mirrorless camera with a 100-megapixel sensor, and it will have in-body image stabilization and 4K video.

There aren't many details beyond that since this is only a development announcement, but Fujifilm said it hopes to bring the GFX 100 to market in 2019 for around $10,000. Better start saving now if you want to own one of these beasts.