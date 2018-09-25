Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Steve Dent, Engadget
Fujifilm shows off an insane 100-megapixel medium format camera

The company hopes to start selling the GFX 100 next year for $10,000.
Edgar Alvarez, @abcdedgar
1h ago in Cameras
Steve Dent, Engadget

The GFX 50R isn't the only new camera Fujifilm is unveiling at Photokina 2018. As rumored, the company has also introduced the GFX 100, a ridiculous 100-megapixel medium format mirrorless shooter. Fujifilm says that its GFX 100 will be the world's first medium format and mirrorless camera with a 100-megapixel sensor, and it will have in-body image stabilization and 4K video.

There aren't many details beyond that since this is only a development announcement, but Fujifilm said it hopes to bring the GFX 100 to market in 2019 for around $10,000. Better start saving now if you want to own one of these beasts.

