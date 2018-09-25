'Professor Layton and the Curious Village' comes to iOS and Android

Today, the beloved adventure game Professor Layton and the Curious Village is out for both iOS and Android. Studio Level-5 remastered the classic puzzle game in HD and optimized it for mobile. You can pick it up today for $10 from the App Store or Google Play Store.
The game, which Level-5 originally released 11 years ago on the Nintendo DS in Japan, follows Professor Layton, an archaeologist, and his apprentice, Luke. A wealthy widow tasks them to find an object hidden by her late husband, the Baron. Whoever finds it will inherit his vast wealth. You can see the launch trailer for the game, and its distinctive animated style, below.