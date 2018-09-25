Snapchat drives voter registration inside its app

The November midterms are just weeks away, and following efforts from Instagram and Twitter to engage users in the voting process, Snapchat has now joined the fold. Starting today, all US Snapchat users aged 18+ will see a voter registration link on their user profile page. Tap it, and you'll be taken to a made-for-Snapchat TurboVote mobile site, where you can register to vote quickly and easily, as well as get all kinds of other info about the election. Team Snapchat will send a video message to all of its 18+ US users, encouraging them to sign up, and those that do get a special filter. Everything will be available in Spanish, too.