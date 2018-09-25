Uber brings 24/7 phone support to the UK

Uber had previously resisted implementing this feature, but appears to have relented in a bid to get back into Transport for London's good books, after it refused to renew Uber's operating license last September. The company has also repeatedly come under fire for the way it treats its employees, so the introduction of the helpline for drivers as well is likely designed to help smooth things over. The question is, though, will the people on the end of the line be able to resolve issues any better than the people already on the other side of its in-app messaging help service?