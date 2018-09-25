Yale and August join forces to make a new line of smart locks

The two new models are the Assure Lock SL, which is a touchscreen keypad, and the Assure Lock Touchscreen that also has a regular key access. The look of the new locks look a lot like the Nest x Yale models, which makes sense since they're made by the same company. The difference here, of course, lies in the software. Instead of having to depend on the Nest ecosystem, it uses its own August system. This means that these locks also now have Auto Unlock, an August-exclusive feature that unlocks the door automatically thanks to Bluetooth authentication. These Yale locks are also compatible with the August Connect WiFi Bridge, so you can remotely control the locks even when you're out of the house. Plus, the new Yale locks are compatible with the August system that creates smart codes for Airbnb guests.

What's more, if you're a current owner of a Yale Assure Lock, you can swap out the existing module and upgrade it with the new August connection kit that brings you all of the above features.

The Assure Lock SL retails for $299 while the Assure Lock Touchscreen is priced at $279. The aforementioned Connected by August Kit can be purchased for $129. All three will be available next month.