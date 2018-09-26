Amazon's new retail store only stocks items rated 4 stars and up

The store is in the SoHo neighborhood on Spring Street between Crosby and Lafayette. It debuts on September 27th, and will be open between 10AM and 9PM on every day except for Sunday (11AM to 8PM).

Like Go stores, this is really an experiment in retail. Will people go to a store whose catalog is an ever-evolving microcosm of what you see in Amazon's online portal? It's a tough call. While the products will certainly be recognizable, it's not clear how reliable the inventory will be. It's not certain how well internet trends will translate to a physical shop, either. You might have to wait a while to learn whether or not this is a clever shake-up of retail conventions.