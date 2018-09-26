Google Maps now helps you plan group events

If you've ever tried to settle on a place to eat, you know how time-consuming it can be. If you're not trying to describe each and every restaurant, you're sending a flood of links. Google is making that simpler from now on. As promised back in May, it's rolling out a Group Planning feature on Google Maps for Android and iOS that helps you coordinate events with friends. When you've found places to go, you only have to press and hold to add it to a shortlist that stays on-screen as you find places. Once you're satisfied, you can both share the entire list on messaging services and vote on the choices from Maps itself.