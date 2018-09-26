Google's best Doodles of the last 20 years

August 30th, 1998: Burning Man Festival

Interestingly enough, the first Google Doodle was created before the company was even incorporated. A few days before its official launch, Google says founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin put the Burning Man-inspired logo on the homepage as an away message -- that's how they let people know they were heading to the festival.

October 31st, 2000: Halloween 2000

It took two years for Google Doodles to get animated. On October 31st of 2000, the first Doodle with motion graphics arrived to celebrate Halloween. The O's in the logo were replaced by tiny jack-o'-lanterns, and a spider dangled between the "L" and "E." But Halloween 2000 was the first in a long list of animated Google Doodles.

November 17th, 2005: Doodle 4 Google 2005 -- UK by Lisa Wainaina

This one is important because it was the first time Google crowdsourced a Doodle. The logo was created by 11-year-old Lisa Wainaina, who was the first winner of the contest known as Doodle 4 Google, which is now held every year and gives kids all over the world a chance to compete for scholarships.

November 13th, 2009: Discovery of Water on the Moon