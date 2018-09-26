Oculus' mobile app now supports the Rift headset

The Oculus mobile app is no longer just a companion to the Oculus Go -- an update to the app for Android and iOS has introduced Rift support that lets you manage your VR experience away from your PC. You can link up with friends, find events and shop the Oculus Store. This includes installing apps, too. If you want, you can start downloading a VR game while you're out at work so that it's ready to play by the time you're home.
The updated app is available today. While it's not the most dramatic update, it could prove important. It's an acknowledgment that you aren't tied to your PC like your headset -- you can take care of the less exciting tasks in VR before you even reach your computer.
Catch up on all the news from Oculus Connect 5 here!