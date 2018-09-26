Oculus teases 'Hybrid Apps' that merge the desktop with VR

To that end, Facebook treated its assembled audience to a preview of "Hybrid Apps," which will essentially translate existing desktop applications into VR. As you can see in the demo video above, users will be able to, for example, take a digital art project being developed in 2D on a PC and pull it into the 3D realm, "instantly scaling and manipulating the model's colors and textures," according to Facebook's release. Hybrid app technology is still in its early development and there are no further details currently available.

Catch up on all the news from Oculus Connect 5 here!