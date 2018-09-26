There's an all-white Sony headset for your limited-edition PS4

Sure, Sony has made limited-edition white PS4s, but you've been out of luck if you've wanted a completely white official headset to match. That's so... gauche. You won't have to worry about fashion missteps from now on, though. The company has unveiled an all-white version of the PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset that will coordinate nicely with the pale-hued PS4 in your living room. There's no added functionality over the black version, but that's not necessarily a problem when the headset has generally been well-received. Every headset owner is receiving widened audio mode compatibility, too, including titles like Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Spyro Reignited.