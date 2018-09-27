Blizzcon 2018 Virtual Ticket includes 'WoW Classic' demo

The Blizzcon 2018 Virtual Ticket is the gift that keeps on giving. Aside from video streams, skins, and in-game loot, Blizzard says the $50 digital entry fee will also grant you access to the World of Warcraft: Classic demo -- that's the base game as it was before the expansions ruined it for purists. The demo will be showcased on the Blizzcon floor on November 2nd and you'll get to play at the same time as attendees (on or around 1PM PT, 4PM Eastern). It will then be available until 10am PT (1PM Eastern) on November 8th, meaning those going to the event can jump on again when they get home.